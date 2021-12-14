Karaj facility unresolved issue between Tehran, IAEA

Answering some questions raised by reporters on Tuesday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Tehran's relations with IAEA must be in line with the rules and regulations of the safeguards agreements and the NPT.

Some Western media, especially the Zionist regime can't tolerate technological development in Iran, Mohammad Eslami said.

According to the AEOI chief, Westerners and Zionists resort to psychological operations and media propaganda to distort the image of Iran in the world, claiming that Iran is not committed to NPT.

Elsewhere, he referred to his recent meetings with IAEA chief Grossi, saying that the issue of the Karaj facility was the topic of their negotiations, but they have not reached a result yet.

Eslami said that the issue is more affected by maximum political pressure and psychological operations than logical measures.

He elaborated on the installation of IAEA cameras in the Karaj nuclear facility, saying that according to the text of JCPOA, the Karaj facility is not subject to safeguards rules.

Today, Iran does not accept any obligation beyond safeguard agreements, the official stressed.

Referring to the agenda of the Iranian negotiation team in the sanction removal talks in Vienna, the AEOI chief said that the Iranian side stresses that all parties must fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA.

