IAEA demands from Tehran excessive: AEOI spox.

Regarding the law approved by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament entitled “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interest, IAEA is supposed to have minimum supervision on Iranian nuclear sites, Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

If the Westerners remove the sanctions and return to their commitments, Iran will also return to the commitments under the JCPOA, he added.

Referring to Iran's measure to remove 27 surveillance cameras at different nuclear sites, he noted that if the other parties return to their commitments, it would be possible for these devices and cameras to start working again.

