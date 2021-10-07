Geopolitics of Caucasus should remain untouched: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at end of Russia visit on Wednesday afternoon that foreign interference should not damage the geopolitics and geography of the Caucasus region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at the end of the one-day visit to Moscow and meeting with his Russian counterpart.

He said that the Zionist regime of Israel and other foreigners, and terrorists in the South Caucasus region are creating difficulties for Iran's good neighbors, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Iranian foreign minister further called on the statesmen in some neighboring countries not to use language that serves the interests of enemies of the region.

Oppressive US sanctions hinder aid to Afghan people: Iran

The Iranian envoy to Geneva-based UN bodies has said that the oppressive US sanctions are hindering the realization of the principle of humanitarian solidarity to help the people of Afghanistan.

Iran's ambassador and Permanent Representative at the UN Office in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks at the 72nd session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner's Programme (4 – 8 October 2021), which is held at UN headquarters in Geneva to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Iran serious about own, region's security: Amir-Abdollahian

Stating that the region cannot tolerate new excessive demands, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is serious about its own and the region's security.

"The region cannot tolerate new excessive demands. Iran expects other countries to respond positively to its neighborliness policy. We will not accept the geopolitical change of the region in the Caucasus. We are still worried about the presence of Zionists and terrorists. We are concerned about the provocative actions of the Zionist regime. Iran is serious about its and the region's security," said Amir-Abdollahian in his press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian leaves Moscow for Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Moscow for the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday evening.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who visited Moscow on Wednesday and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, has now left Moscow for Beirut.

No tensions on Iran's northwestern borders: Gen. Fadavi

Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Ali Fadavi has said that although there have been mischiefs on Iran's northwestern borders recently, there have not been tensions.

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Ali Fadavi described the recent developments on Iran's northwestern borders as insignificant.

Iran deputy FM to go to Turkey as next leg of regional tour

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani will visit Ankara, Turkey as part of a regional tour he recently started to meet with Turkish officials.

According to an IRIB correspondent in Ankara, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani will leave the Omani capital of Muscat for the Turkish capital Ankara tomorrow after visits to Qatar, Pakistan and Oman.

All parties need to abide by their JCPOA obligations: Lavrov

"We agree with Iran on the need to fully implement the nuclear deal. Iran is ready to resume Vienna talks on the nuclear deal as soon as possible," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Sergey Lavrov made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Moscow last night at Lavrov's invitation.

Iran issues emergency permit for new local Covid-19 vaccine

An emergency permit for the Iranian-Australian Spikogen vaccine has been issued by the Iranian Health Ministry.

According to Hamedifar, the director of Spikogen vaccine, the Iranian Food and Drug Administration(IFDA) which is part of the Iranian Health Ministry, issued the emergency permit for the Iranian-Australian vaccine.

IFFCY announces films competing in international section

The 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) announced the names of the event's international section.

Zionists launch large-scale raid on Palestinians in Al-Quds

Zionist regime’s military forces launched a widespread attack against Palestinians in occupied lands and territories in Al-Quds on Wed. and arrested a number of Palestinians.

The Zionist hostile actions against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied territories continued on Wednesday. Zionist army attacked the town of Al-Issawiyah in occupied lands.

Ghaani discusses regional developments with GC member

Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander met and held talk with member of Guardian Council (GC) to discuss latest developments in the region.

Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani Commander of IRGC Quds Forces Commander discussed with Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Hossein Khorasani a senior member of the Guardian Council on Wed. to discuss the latest developments in the region, including the way of interacting with the Sunni community.

Iran ready to expand relations with Tajikistan: Raeisi

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed Tehran’s readiness to further expand all-out cooperation with Tajikistan on Wednesday.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a message to Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, to congratulate his birthday.

In the message, Raeisi expressed his gratitude for the hospitality of the Tajik president during the recent visit to Dushanbe for the SCO summit.

Saipa fail to advance to Asian Women's Club Volleyball final

Saipa women's volleyball team from Iran have lost to Altay VC from Kazakhstan to fail to advance to the final of Asian Women's Club Volleyball.

The Iranian women's volleyball team Saipa were beaten by Altay VC from Kazakhstan 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25) in the semifinals of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

Iran's covid-19 detected cases on the decrease

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that 10,497 new cases of Coviod-19 were detected across the country since yesterday.

The Iranian health ministry said that 10,497 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since Tuesday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far has reached 5,662,458 people.

Iran deputy FM meets with Omani FM in Muscat

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Omani top diplomat Badr al-Busaidi in Muscat.

Iran's Political Deputy for the Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Muscat on Wednesday morning to meet with Omani officials.

His visit to Oman comes after visits to Qatar and Pakistan and holding meetings with the senior and top diplomats of those countries.

Over 3 tons of narcotics confiscated in SE Iran

Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police announced the confiscation of over 3 tons of narcotics by the border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi broke the news on Wednesday, saying that border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province were informed about the activities of a large drug trafficking gang in the province.

Arak medical, Damascus unis. discuss scientific cooperation

The presidents of Damascus university of Syria and Arak University of Medical Sciences of Iran discussed the expansion of bilateral scientific cooperation.

Yasar Abdin, President of Damascus University and Seyed Mohammad Jamalian, the President of Arak University of Medical Sciences discussed improving bilateral cooperation between the two universities.

'Ali Salehabadi' appointed as new CBI governor

“Ali Salehabadi” is appointed as the new governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday introduced “Ali Salehabadi” as the new governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Vishka Asayesh wins Best Actress Award at US film festival

Iranian actress Vishka Asayesh won the Best Actress Award at the Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival in the US.

Directed by Kazem Molaie, the Iranian feature film, 'The Badger' has won the IndeiPix (best independent film) and best actress awards at the 10th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival in the US.

'The Badger' won the best actress award thanks to the brilliant role played by Vishka Asayesh.

