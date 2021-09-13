  1. World
Four killed, injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan Kunduz

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Local sources in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province reported that one person was killed and three others were wounded in a bomb blast in this province on Monday.

One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion in Kunduz province in Afghanistan, Afghan-based AVA News Agency reported.

The explosion is said to have occurred at 18:30 on Monday, caused by a bomb planted in a car, the report added.

The incident took place near Rumi Sirajuddin Shahid Mosque in Kunduz.

This is the first such incident happened in Kunduz province since Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

No further details have so far been released about the incident.

