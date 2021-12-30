Iran has not slowed down Vienna talks: Russia says

Speaking in her weekly press briefing on Thursday, she announced that Moscow sees no evidence that Iran is slowing down JCPOA talks in Vienna.

"We are witnessing the will and approach of negotiators in Vienna to reach an immediate result. We have heard comments that Iran has slowed down the negotiation process. We do not have such an assessment of the situation. We do not see any reason to say that Iran has slowed down this process,” Russian FM spokeswoman added.

This is not in Iran's interests, something that Tehran has announced many times, she reiterated.

Zakharova added that Washington should take practical steps to confirm and reiterate its repeated promises to return to JCPOA.

The new round talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off in Austrian capital Vienna on Dec. 27 with holding a meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission as co-chaired by Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s top negotiator and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

