Iran 3rd fuel tanker for Lebanon arrives in Baniyas port

Iran's third fuel tanker for Lebanon has entered the Syrian port of Baniyas. It is scheduled that the fuel of the said tanker is to be sent to Lebanon by several convoys of tankers, Reuters news agency reported.

Earlier, two other tankers carrying fuel from Iran had entered the Syrian port of Baniyas and their fuel had been sent to Lebanon through several convoys, the report added.

However, the arrival of fuel tankers to Lebanese territory has already provoked numerous reactions both inside and outside the country.

Scholar gathering of Lebanon in a statement announced that the arrival of a convoy of fuel tankers from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon disrupted US calculations and shattered Washington's economic blockade of Beirut.

While appreciating Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the religious body in Lebanon announced that Nasrallah proved once again that he is a strong and powerful person who fulfills his promises.

MA/PR