Iran, Russia FMs discuss regional, bilateral issues in Moscow

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is in Moscow as part of the first visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia met and held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of the two countries discussed the interactions between the two countries in various political, economic, and cultural fields

Referring to President Raeisi's visit to Moscow, Lavrov said, "The first visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow is very important."

Important regional and international issues were also among the topics discussed by Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov.

Saying that the presidents of the two countries had detailed talks yesterday, Lavrov stressed the plans of Raeisi's visit to Moscow were very concisely.

Earlier on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky in Moscow.

