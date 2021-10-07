Iran will never hesitate to help Lebanon: Amir-Abdollahian

Emphasizing Tehran's continued support for Beirut, he reiterated that Islamic Republic withhold support and assistance from Lebanon if it requests any assistance.

The head of Iran's diplomatic service also added, “We are absolutely confident that Lebanon will be able to overcome all the difficulties it is experiencing as friendly and brotherly people of Lebanon have overcome all the difficult stages they have gone through.”

Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Lebanese people with all its might to break sanctions imposed against Lebanon, he underlined.

According to the scheduled plan, Iranian Foreign Minister will meet on Thursday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bo Habib.

In addition, Amir Abdullahian will also meet with the representatives of factions and Palestinian forces at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

