Iranian FM arrives in Lebanon for bilateral talks

Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

In addition, Iranian foreign minister will hold a meeting with senior members of representatives of different Palestinian groups at the venue of Iranian Embassy in Beirut on Thu.

Concurrent with the arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Beirut, Lebanese people welcomed arrival of Iranian foreign minister to this country and hailed Iran’s support for Lebanon in breaking the US siege against Lebanon by publishing the hashtag #welcome.

MA/5321553