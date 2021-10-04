  1. Politics
Iran’s deputy FM meets Qatari FM in Doha for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha for bilateral talks.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Strengthening mutual ties, deepening and expanding relations between Tehran and Doha was also discussed between the two sides.

This is the first foreign trip of Ali Bagheri Kani since he was introduced as Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

Earlier, Bagheri attended President Raeisi’s visit to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe for taking part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani traveled to Doha on Monday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation.

