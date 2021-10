Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Pakistan on an official visit on Tuesday morning.

During the one-day visit, Bagheri is scheduled to meet separately with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary (Deputy Foreign Minister ) Sohail Mahmood.

Strengthening relations between the two neighboring countries in regional and international fields is atop the agenda of the Iranian deputy foreign minister's visit to Pakistan.

KI/IRIB