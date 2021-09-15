Bagheri Kani appointed as new deputy foreign minister

In a decree on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian appointed Ali Bagheri Kani as the new deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

Ali Bagheri Kani was Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council from 2007 to 2013 and currently serves as an advisor at the council. He was Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

Bagheri Kani has replaced Seyyed Abbas Araghchi who was the deputy foreign minister for political affairs of Mohammad Javad Zarif in the previous adminstration.

