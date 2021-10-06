Iran deputy FM to go to Turkey as next leg of regional tour

According to an IRIB correspondent in Ankara, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani will leave the Omani capital of Muscat for the Turkish capital Ankara tomorrow after visits to Qatar, Pakistan and Oman.

Holding meetings with the Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group and bilateral talks with Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal are the agenda of Ali Bagheri's visit to Ankara.

His visit to Ankara comes after visits to Qatar and Pakistan and Oman and holding meetings with the senior and top diplomats of those countries.

Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Omani top diplomat Badr al-Busaidi in Muscat on Wednesday.

While in Doha, the Iranian deputy foreign minister met with the Qatari Foreign Minister and Deputy Foreign Minister and discussed bilateral relations and developments in the region.

