Iran deputy FM meets with Omani FM in Muscat

Iran's Political Deputy for the Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Muscat on Wednesday morning to meet with Omani officials.

His visit to Oman comes after visits to Qatar and Pakistan and holding meetings with the senior and top diplomats of those countries.

In Doha, the Iranian deputy foreign minister met with the Qatari Foreign Minister and Deputy Foreign Minister and discussed bilateral relations and developments in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference on Monday that "these visits are a continuation of the Deputy Foreign Minister's visits to the region. We have regular frameworks for political consultations at the level of Iran's Deputy Foreign Ministers with counterparts in the region. Of course, this also has a very clear message that Iran's priority is the region and relations with its neighbors, and Mr. Bagheri has gone to the region on his first foreign trip, and he has this message for all who might concern."

