Daily death toll from Covid-19 drop

A statement by the Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday that in the last 24 hours since Thursday, 235 patients died from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 120,663.

The statement added that 14,525 people were detected with the virus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country reached 5,601,565.

As many as 2,123 people were hospitalized since yesterday, the ministry said.

5,053,551 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals so far, the statement added.

Also, 5,841patients with Covid -19 are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals.

So far, 32,306,789 PCR tests to detect Covid 19 have been carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, 3,9418,779 Iranians have received the first dose of the vaccine, the ministry announced on Friday.

