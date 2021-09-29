Both infection rate, daily death toll from Covid-19 drop

A statement by the Iranian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours since Tuesday, 272 Covid 19 people died from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 120,160.

The statement added that 13,271 people were detected with the virus, bringing the total number of Covid 19 patients in the country reached 5,572,962.

As many as 1,891 people were hospitalized since yesterday, the ministry said.

5,9673 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals so far, the statement added.

Also, 6,016 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals.

So far, 32,87,135 PCR tests to detect Covid 19 have been carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, 53,809, 661 Iranians have received the first dose of the vaccine, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

The statement also showed that currently, 29 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 224 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, 165 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, and 30 cities are blue-coded as safe.

