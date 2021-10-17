11,396 new Covid-19 cases reported in Iran on Sunday

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian health ministry reported that 11,396 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the country since yesterday.

1,482 out of the mentioned infected people were admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 199 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total to 124,075.

Fortunately, 5,324,108 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

4,769 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICUs) of hospitals.

So far, 34,008,636 PCR tests to detect the virus have been carried out in the country, the health ministry added.

As many as 7,2643,522 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the statement noted.

The Ministry also said that more than 48 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 24 million have received the second dose.

