Iran issues emergency permit for new local Covid-19 vaccine

According to Hamedifar, the director of Spikogen vaccine, the Iranian Food and Drug Administration(IFDA) which is part of the Iranian Health Ministry, issued the emergency permit for the Iranian-Australian vaccine.

It is worth mentioning that the Spikogen vaccine is jointly produced by the Iranian company of CinnaGen and Australian Vaxine Pty, the first phase of its clinical trial studies was conducted in Australia and the second and third phases were in Iran.

Spikogen is the first Covid-19 vaccine made by the private sector in Iran, which has succeeded in obtaining an emergency use license from the Food and Drug Administration (IFDA).

KI/Nasim Online