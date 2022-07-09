Raeisi stresses observing health standards at borders

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting of the National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus chaired by him on Saturday.

In the meeting, the Iranian president urged the people to comply with the health standards more to avoid the danger of a new wave of the spread of the pandemic.

He also called on the public media to help in preventing a new wave by rising awareness in the public.

Raeisi also called for safe entry of travelers into the country and urged for having Covid-19 negative test results and compliance with the health standards when they enter the country through border crossings.

