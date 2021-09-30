  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2021, 12:23 PM

Brig. Gen. Heidari:

Army Ground Force to hold military drill in northwest Iran

Army Ground Force to hold military drill in northwest Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The Commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces said Thursday that a military exercise entitled “Conquerors of Kheibar” will be held by Iran’s Army Ground Forces in northwest Iran on Friday.

Kiumars Heidari, Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, said on Thursday that the military exercise entitled “Conquerors of Kheibar” by Army Ground Forces will kick off in northwest part of the country on Friday (tomorrow).

"The military exercise will begin tomorrow in northwestern region with the participation of armored units, artillery, UAVs with support of Army Air Force helicopters," Heidari said.

The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces added that military exercise of Armed Forces of the country is done in this region and different parts of the country in line  with a detailed planning and based on scheduled program aimed at testing weapons, military equipment and assessing the combat readiness of the armed forces at borders of the country.

This military exercise will be held with the participation of some of equipment and combat capabilities of Army Ground Forces units with the aim of improving the combat readiness in this area, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Heidari added.

MA/FNA14000708000161

News Code 179228
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179228/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News