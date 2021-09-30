Army Ground Force to hold military drill in northwest Iran

Kiumars Heidari, Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, said on Thursday that the military exercise entitled “Conquerors of Kheibar” by Army Ground Forces will kick off in northwest part of the country on Friday (tomorrow).

"The military exercise will begin tomorrow in northwestern region with the participation of armored units, artillery, UAVs with support of Army Air Force helicopters," Heidari said.

The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces added that military exercise of Armed Forces of the country is done in this region and different parts of the country in line with a detailed planning and based on scheduled program aimed at testing weapons, military equipment and assessing the combat readiness of the armed forces at borders of the country.

This military exercise will be held with the participation of some of equipment and combat capabilities of Army Ground Forces units with the aim of improving the combat readiness in this area, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Heidari added.

