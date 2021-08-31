Russia to hold naval drills with Iran in Caspian Sea

According to Reuters, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday it would hold naval drills in the Caspian Sea with small missile and artillery ships from Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in early September.
TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Russia would hold naval drills in the Caspian Sea with small missile and artillery ships from Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in early September, Russia's defense ministry said.
