  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2021, 1:08 PM

Russia to hold naval drills with Iran in Caspian Sea

Russia to hold naval drills with Iran in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Russia would hold naval drills in the Caspian Sea with small missile and artillery ships from Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in early September, Russia's defense ministry said.

According to Reuters, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday it would hold naval drills in the Caspian Sea with small missile and artillery ships from Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in early September.

RHM/PR

News Code 178062
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178062/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News