Iran Army sparing no efforts to counter any threats

All rapid reaction brigades, mobile offense units, artillery, and mechanized brigades are fully prepared to counter any threats against the country, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said, while paying a visit to Iran army units in Kurdestan province.

The capability of the Army's weapons and equipment has increased the defense capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Today, Army's combat capability is one of the components of deterrence against enemies, Heidari also stressed.

Under the wise guidelines of the Leader, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have always been ready to face any threats, he said.

RHM/IRN84410429