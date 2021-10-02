Iran Army Air Force at apex of preparedness: Cmdr.

The Second Brigadier General Ghasem Khamoushi made the remarks on the sidelines of 2nd Military Drill entitled Fatehan-e-Kheibar (Conquerors of Kheibar) which kicked off in northwest part of the country on Friday and added that Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the best condition of its combat and defense preparedness.

Today, Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is much stronger and powerful than the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he said, adding that Iran’s Army Air Force is ready to defend the Iranian lands and territories with its utmost power.

Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has played its role successfully in all military drills, the general added.

The Army Air Force of the country will not allow any of the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attack Iranian soil under any circumstances, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the special role of Army Air Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the military drill entitled “Conquerors of Kheibar” underway in northwest of the country and stated that in this important military exercise, the air support of the operating units is borne by the Army Air Force of the country which has bene successful so far.

Entitled as ‘Fatehan (Conquerors) of Kheibar’, military drill of Iran’s Army Ground Forces started in Northwestern parts of Iran on Friday Morning.

The armored units, artillery, UAVs with the support of Army Air Force helicopters are taking part in the military exercises.

MA/IRN84490391