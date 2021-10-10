Army made important achievements in drone, chopper fields

Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks on Saturday in a ceremony in Tehran.

The commander said that Army Ground Force has attained salient achievements in the field of complex Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and helicopter systems.

Today, Army Ground Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has institutionalized the movement of standing on its own feet in all levels, he emphasized.

Iran’s Army Ground Forces have reached a very favorable status in the field of designing and manufacturing military parts and equipment, he said, adding, “What we need in the field of military equipment will be produced by the talented, committed and specialized young experts of the Research & Development Organization of the defense industry of the country.”

Turning to the capability of manpower and human resources, Brigadier General Heidari emphasized that a country which has elite and talented manpower is considered one of the most powerful countries in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the key and constructive role of Army Ground Forces in the fight against COVID-19, and added that Army Ground Forces took a giant stride to contain the disease among its personnel since the outbreak.

“We own the largest fleet of helicopters in the region. Today, our helicopters are equipped with the most night-vision cameras and pinpointing missiles. In addition, we have also attained important achievements in the field of UAVs,” Brigadier general Heidari added.

