Pakistan invites Iran to participate in Aman naval drill

Heading a military delegation, Commander of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense in Tehran on Saturday morning.

On the sidelines of the visit, he met with newly appointed Iranian counterpart Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

Noting that the Aman Naval Exercise takes place every two years as an important event in the region, Admiral Niazi added, "I invite the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in this exercise."

The Pakistani army commander said that the Aman naval exercise slogan is "Together for Peace".

The latest edition of Aman international naval exercise hosted by Pakistan was held in February with the participation of 45 world navies, according to Pakistani media.

