Ghaani advises US to get out of areas adjacent to Iran soon

"We tell Americans that you still have time to leave the geography around us in humiliation, otherwise you will be expelled from all this geography worse than what you experienced in Afghanistan," IRGC Quds Force commander Esmaeil Gha'ani said during a ceremony held to commemorate the martyrdom of one of IRGC commanders in Fars Province in southwest Iran on Thursday.

The Iranian commander also told the Americans "You cannot do what you used to do in the past any longer."

"The hit and run tactic no longer works," he added.

General Ghaani also noted that the Americans fought in Afghanistan for twenty years while they achieved nothing.

He further described the US failure in Afghanistan as its worst experience.

"The Americans used to start a war in the world and made a profit by selling weapons, but they came to Afghanistan and Iraq uninvited, however after 20 years, they negotiated while they did not get anything in return, although they also committed treason in the negotiations and created the current issues for the people of Afghanistan today," he further pointed out.

The IRGC Quds Force commander further said that the US sanctions and threats do not work against the Iranian nations at all.

MNA