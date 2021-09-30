Iran has grown too strong no power can attack it: Gen. Safavi

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said Wednesday that Iran has become too powerful that no power from beyond the region can wage a large-scale war against it.

"Our security and defense is the result of the power that our country has achieved such that military threats and aggression against us are not within sight" General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran while talking to reporters.

No Pfizer vaccines to be imported into Iran: minister

The Iranian health minister said on Wednesday that the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine has been approved to be used for vaccinating pregnant women, adding that no Pfizer will be imported into the country.

Bahram Einollahi, the minister of health of Iran made the remarks on Wednesday on an inspection visit to a hospital in southeastern Kerman Province.

IRGC warns Iraqi Kurdistan again to expel terrorist groups

Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour has reiterated his warning to the Iraqi authorities to expel terrorists otherwise their bases will be razed to the ground.

General Pakpour made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs during the Sacred Defence (Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980-88) in Sanandaj, the capital of Kordestan province on Wednesday.

"We see some movements in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and terrorist and anti-Islamic Revolution groups have set up bases, something that we have previously said we will not accept and we will encounter it with might," the IRGC Ground Force commander said.

China opposes US request for cutting Iran oil import

In response to a media report of the US asking China to cut oil imports from Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Beijing strongly opposes US sanctions against Iran.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that China's cooperation with Iran is conducted within the framework of international law and urged the US to drop its "long-arm jurisdiction."

China's position on China-Iran economic and trade cooperation is consistent and clear, and cooperation has always been conducted under the framework of international law, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday when asked about the report, Global Times reported.

Iran, Russia discuss development of peaceful nuclear coop.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the Head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev stressed the need to strengthen and develop peaceful nuclear cooperation between Iran and Russia.

During a meeting held on Tuesday in Moscow, the two sides discussed strengthening and developing cooperation in the peaceful nuclear energy field.

Emphasizing that Iran and Russia have strategic relations and cooperation on various issues, the two sides stated that they will do their best to pursue cooperation between the two countries on peaceful nuclear energy at a faster pace.

Iran ready to extend gas export contract with Iraq: NIGC

Deputy Oil Minister and Chief Executive of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to renew its gas export contract with neighboring Iraq.

Speaking in his meeting with visiting senior officials of the Iraqi Electricity Ministry on Wed., Majid Chegeni, CEO of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said that Iran’s relation with Iraq is strategic. Apart from economic relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has established deep cultural and religious relations with neighboring Iraq which is very important.

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan emphasize expansion of cooperation

Iran, Russia and the Azerbaijan Republic stressed the need for broader cooperation among the three countries in the Caspian Sea.

The panel discussion titled ‘Trilateral Cooperation among Russia, Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic in the Caspian Sea' focusing on cooperation in the fields of industry, transit and transportation corridors was held in Moscow.

At the panel discussion, Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, diplomats, and prominent analysts of the two countries exchanged viewpoints on the expansion of industrial parks and economic free zones in port cities, increasing the capacity of the North-South International Corridor, and increasing the cargo transportation volume by rail, sea, rivers, and highways.

Shamkhani's meeting with Saudi officials rejected

An informed source in the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council said that there has been no meeting or contact between Ali Shamkhani and Saudi officials and there is no plan in this regard.

Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has not held any meeting or phone talk with Saudi officials, said an informed source in the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

Several people arrested in Iran over crypto-currency scam

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the intelligence forces arrested several people involved in a crypto-currency scam after people reported their money was stolen on a fake trading website.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the intelligence forces arrested members of one of the largest corrupt crypto-currency networks involved in fraud and stealing money from the people in Iran.

Film Festival Cologne to host Farhadi's "A Hero"

Iranian film 'A Hero' by Asghar Farhadi, will be screened at the Film Festival Cologne in Germany.

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, 'A Hero' is selected to be screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival which is slated to be held on October 6-17, 2021.

'A Hero' tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

AEOI chief visits Russia's Institute for Nuclear Research

Heading a delegation, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) paid a visit to the Institute for Nuclear Research (INR) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, holding talks with Russian officials.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Eslami paid a visit to the Institute for Nuclear Research (INR) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, holding talks with Russian officials.

Leader appoints Peyman Jebelli as new IRIB chief

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed Peyman Jebelli as the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

In a decree issued on Wednesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Peyman Jeballi as the new head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

'Eclipse' nominated for best film in New Zealand FilmFest.

Iranian short film 'Eclipse' directed by Raha Amirfazli was selected as a nominee for the best short film in Show Me Shorts Film Festival in New Zealand.

Directed by Raha Amirfazli, Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' was selected as one of the three nominees for the best short film in the Show Me Shorts Film Festival in New Zealand.

The festival will be screened in 30 New Zealand cinemas from October 1 to 21.

