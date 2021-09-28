Iran reacts to E3, US statements over IAEA's report

In reaction to the statements of the US and three European countries, Kazem Gharibabadi said that the IAEA, the US and the E3 should know that they cannot remain silent in the face of acts of sabotage and expect monitoring.

Leader attends Arabaeen mourning ceremony

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday attended the Arbaeen mourning ceremony marking forty days after the anniversary of Imam Hussein’s (PBUH) martyrdom in the battle of Karbala.

Amir-Abdollahian terms meeting with French FM as constructive

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian as constructive and progressive.

COVID-19 daily deaths in Iran drop to below 300

The daily death toll from the coronavirus in Iran was down to 289 on Monday as the accelerated pace of public vaccination has raised hopes for the normalization of everyday life in the country.

2 martyred in fire incident at IRGC research center

The Public Relations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday the martyrdom of two people in a fire at one of its research centers in Tehran.

Funeral procession of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli held

The funeral ceremony of the prominent Iranian cleric Ayatollah Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli was held in his birthplace, Amol, the northern province of Mazandaran, on Monday.

Expansion of ties with all countries Iran's foreign policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran’s foreign policy is a balanced one and is geared to the expansion of relations with all countries.

