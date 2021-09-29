Iran’s beyond safeguards coop. with IAEA ‘voluntary’

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations said that beyond safeguard cooperation of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency is voluntary.

In a reaction to the illegal request of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Kazem Gharibabadi Iran’s Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reiterated that Iran’s cooperation with IAEA on beyond safeguards is voluntary and continued cooperation of the country with IAEA depends on its conduct in relevant issue.

Iran overpower Morocco at 2021 FIVB U21 World C’ship

National Iranian U21 volleyball team gained an easy victory against Morocco in Pool G of the 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship on Tuesday.

The 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship continued in Italy on Tuesday and the Iranian team faced Morocco in Pool G and easily passed their north African rival in three straight sets (25-9, 25-14, 25-13).

Bulgaria ready to expand bilateral relations with Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart Svetlan Stoev during which the European country's top diplomat stressed Sofia is ready to expand relations with Tehran.

In the conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the historical relations between the two countries and stressed the need to expand and deepen cooperation.

Iran, S. Arabia reportedly hold 4th round of talks in Baghdad

Media have cited two Iraq sources as saying that representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently held a new round of talks in Baghdad.

Representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia held a new round of talks in Baghdad, two Iraqi officials said Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Iran intelligence forces dismantle terrorist team

The Iranian intelligence forces dismantled a terrorist team, a statement by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that a terrorist team that was supported and guided by the spy services of adversary countries was identified and demolished.

Khatibzadeh:

Iran not to tolerate Zionists presence near its borders

Stating that Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near its borders, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran will take any action it deems necessary for its national security.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to the recent statements by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over Iran's military drills held in the northwest of the country.

Although the two countries have good, respectful relations and enjoy normal paths of communication at the highest levels, the way the Azerbaijani President has expressed the remarks was surprising, the senior diplomat said.

Iran UN Office Rep.:

Three Iranian islands integral part of Iranian territory

Reacting to the baseless claim of UAE representative at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Iran’s representative at the UN Office in New York said that three Iranian islands are an integral part of Iran's territory.

Payman Ghadirkhomi, the second secretary for Iran's UN mission in New York in reaction to the baseless claims of the representative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in UN reiterated that three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb are an integral and inseparable part of Iranian territory and any claim will be categorically rejected.

Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 73mn doses: IRICA

An official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the number of doses of coronavirus COVID-19, vaccines imported into the country has hit 73 million.

Speaking in an interview with Iranian media on Tuesday, Mehrdad Jamali Arvanaghi said that with the arrival of 59th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine into the country including two million doses of China’s ‘Sinopharm’, the number of COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country exceeded 73 million doses.

'Double Park' to take part in Ohio Film Festival

The Iranian short film 'Double Park' will take part in the Ohio Film Festival in the United States.

Written and directed by Darya Azari, the Iranian short film 'Double Park', has been selected to take part in the 22nd edition of the Ohio Film Festival.

Iranian police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in Yazd

The Prosecutor-General of Yazd said Tuesday that the security forces seized 1,130 kilograms of narcotics from drug traffickers in the southeast province.

Mohammadreza Haddadzadeh, the Prosecutor-General of Yazd Province in southeast Iran said drug-trafficking groups were trying to transfer the drug shipment from the eastern provinces to the northern provinces in Iran.

'Zaghchi' to vie at Chungbuk Martial Arts Action FilmFest.

The Iranian short film 'Zaghchi' directed by Soroush Hosseinjani has made it to the competition section of the Chungbuk International Martial Arts Action Film Festival in South Korea.

The 3rd Chungbuk International Martial Arts Action Film Festival will be held offline in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do from October 2 to 25, 2021.

Discharge of Iranian condensate begins in Venezuela: report

Media have reported that a 2.1-million barrel cargo of condensate supplied by Iranian National Oil Company (NIOC) to Venezuela's PDVSA began discharging this week.

According to Reuters, the condensate shipment arrived in Venezuelan waters late last week, aboard a large Iran-flagged crude tanker called Dino 1, owned and operated by the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the sources and ship monitoring service TankerTrackers.com.

COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran continues to decline

The Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 11,701 new cases of COVID-19 while the daily death toll from the infectious disease dropped from 289 to 239.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on the latest figures on the COVID-19 since yesterday that the contagious disease infected 11,701 across the country, of which 1,821 were hospitalized.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the country so far mounted to 5,559,691.

Iran’s parliamentary delegation leaves for Portugal

A delegation of members of the Iran-Portugal Parliamentary Friendship Group left Tehran for the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on Tuesady.

During this visit, the Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group is scheduled to meet with Portuguese parliamentary and government officials to discuss the development and expansion of parliamentary ties between parliaments of the two countries, facilitation and acceleration of economic, trade, cultural, scientific and also other issues of mutual interests.

Iran to import 25,000 doses of Sputnik vaccine from Serbia

Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that 25,000 doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine will be imported to the country in the coming hours.

AEOI chief arrives in Moscow for bilateral talks

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Upon his arrival to Moscow, AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami was welcomed by the Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali, members of the Embassy and officials of ROSATOM Company.

Meeting with his Russian counterpart and the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev has been cited as the main aim behind the visit of the AEOI Chief to Moscow.

