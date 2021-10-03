Top security official:

"Iran has always been benevolent to its neighbors"

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that Iran has always been sympathetic to its neighbours and has never posed any threats to them.

Iran Army Air Force at apex of preparedness: Cmdr.

Deputy Commander of Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the Army Air Force is presently at the highest level of defense and combat preparedness.

The Second Brigadier General Ghasem Khamoushi made the remarks on the sidelines of 2nd Military Drill entitled Fatehan-e-Kheibar (Conquerors of Kheibar) which kicked off in northwest part of the country on Friday and added that Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the best condition of its combat and defense preparedness.

Air defense commander:

Iran's indigenous systems able to deal with toughest threats

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard has said that Iranian-made air defense systems have been upgraded in a way that can confront the toughest threats.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of locally manufactured 'Hormuz' Medium Range Tactical Radar and 'Shams' Simulator in the Air Defense Force Research and Self Sufficiency Organization on Saturday morning.

Iran Army Air Defense unveils Hormuz Radar, Shams Simulator

The Army Air Defense Force has unveiled the 'Hormuz' Radar and 'Shams' Simulator on Saturday.

Iran nominated for four awards at Asian Film Awards

Majid Majidi's "Sun" and Ahmad Bahrami’s "Silent Plain" were nominated for four awards at the 15th Asian Film Award in South Korea.

The 15th edition of Asian Film Awards announced the nominees for the 2021 Awards and the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with nominees from countries including China, Japan, and South Korea, was nominated for four awards.

Iran envoy discusses extraditing convicts with Armenian Min.

The Iranian envoy to Yerevan and the Armenian Justice Minister discussed ways to extradite Iranian convicts to their country, and cooperation in the field of crime prevention were discussed by

Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Yerevan met and held talks with Karen Aresi Andreasyan, the Justice Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Iran steel production vol. exceeds 20mn tons in 8 months: WSA

World Steel Association (WSA) in its latest report said that Islamic Republic of Iran produced 20.4 million tons of steel in the first eight months of the current year in 2021 (from Jan. to Aug.).

As the world’s steel production volume registered a 1.5 percent decline in August, Iran’s steel production increased in this period.

According to WSA, Iran’s steel production in August 2021 hit 2.5 million tons, registering an 8.7 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Baku backs cooperation with Iran, Russia and Turkey

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said that his country and the southern Caucasian countries are ready to cooperate with Iran, Russian and Turkey within regional cooperation platform 3+3.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the remarks in an interview with the Spanish EFE news agency, according to Trend.

Iranian wrestlers begin world C'ships with decisive wins

Iranian wrestlers won their first matches against Kazakhstan and Amerian opponents in the world championship with swift and decisive victories.

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani in the 86 kg won his first match in the World Wrestling Championship 2021 in Oslo, Norway against an opponent from Kazakhstan in less than 3 minutes 12-2.

According to the latest reports, Hassan Yazdani in his second fight against the representative of Puerto Rico won 10-0 and reached the semifinals

Iran plans to bid for hosting 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup

The Iranian Football Federation announced that it is planning to bid for hosting FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2024.

While the 2021 Futsal World Cup in Lithuania is not over yet, the Iranian Football Federation has started planning to bid for hosting the next round of this tournament in 2024.

Araghchi appointed as SCFR secretary

Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations has appointed the former Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi as secretary of the council

In a Saturday decree, Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharazi asked Abbas Araghchi to rebuild the secretariat and expand its role in explaining the policies of the Establishment and enlightening the world's public opinion, and realizing Iran's interests.

Shahab Hosseini wins award at Beijing Intl. Film Festival

The Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini has won the award for the best supporting actor at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival.

The Iranian actor of Shahab Hosseini received an award for the best supporting actor for “Any Day Now” film directed by Iranian-Finish director Hamy Ramezan at Beijing International Film Festival.

MA