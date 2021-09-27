Iran reacts to E3, US statements over IAEA's report

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations Gharibabadi reacted to the latest statement of three European countries; the UK, Germany and France, saying, "The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United States and the three European countries should know that they can not remain silent in the face of the Zionist regime's terrorist acts and not prevent it, and simultaneously, call for the continued monitoring and presence of IAEA cameras in facilities that the act of sabotage has been carried out there."

"When the IAEA monitoring equipment fails by the Zionist regime, do not expect Iran to re-install it without any action by the IAEA and the claiming countries regarding the activities of the [Zionist] regime," he added.

Stating that the recent agreement between Iran and the IAEA was fully implemented within the agreed time, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is also monitoring how its goodwill is being responded and will take appropriate action at each stage."

The European Troika has issued a statement accusing Tehran of failing to fully comply with the September 12 agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, citing an anti-Iranian report by Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom would like to thank Director-General Grossi for his report of Sunday 26 September, updating Board members on the IAEA’s ability to conduct verification and monitoring activities of Iran’s nuclear-related commitments. We are profoundly concerned that Iran has not fully implemented the agreement it reached with DG Grossi on 12 September, and that the DG has been forced to issue a report on non-cooperation after only two weeks," the statement read.

"If Iran does not allow the IAEA to replace cameras at the Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop, the IAEA will lose the ability to re-establish continuity of knowledge in the future. We urge Iran to immediately provide the IAEA access to the Karaj facility and allow for the replacement of cameras there," it claimed.

"The 12 September agreement also underlined that Iran had agreed to further high-level discussions with the IAEA with a view to addressing other outstanding issues relating to Iran’s legal obligations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. We call on Iran to immediately establish such high-level contacts and fully cooperate with the investigation, with a view to making tangible and rapid progress," it added.

"These issues impact the IAEA’s ability to fulfil its mandate and carry out the role assigned under UNSCR 2231. We will consult with partners over the coming days on the next steps and consider appropriate action," the statement said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday Iran had failed to fully honor the terms of a nuclear deal signed two weeks ago to allow the U.N. nuclear watchdog's inspectors to service monitoring equipment in the country.

"The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) stresses that Iran's decision not to allow the agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is contrary to the agreed terms of the joint statement issued on 12 September," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

