Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 28

Arman-e Melli:
Gharibabadi reacts to E3, US statements over IAEA's report
Aftab:
Leader calls on intellectuals, students to thwart enemy plots
Ebtekar:
Leader: Clarifying truths beneficial tool to thwart enemies' propaganda attacks
Etela'at:
Ansarullah downs advanced US drone
Leader calls on students to clarify truth to thwart enemies' propaganda
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Ahmad Masoud: Afghanistan changing to safe heaven for terrorists
Tehran reacts to IAEA's new report over Karaj nuclear facility
Kayhan:
Pres. Raeisi to UK envoy: Iran not to surrender to any country
Gharibabadi reacts to IAEA's report over Karaj nuclear facility
