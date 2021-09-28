Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 28

Arman-e Melli:

Gharibabadi reacts to E3, US statements over IAEA's report

Aftab:

Leader calls on intellectuals, students to thwart enemy plots

Ebtekar:

Leader: Clarifying truths beneficial tool to thwart enemies' propaganda attacks

Etela'at:

Ansarullah downs advanced US drone

Leader calls on students to clarify truth to thwart enemies' propaganda

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Ahmad Masoud: Afghanistan changing to safe heaven for terrorists

Tehran reacts to IAEA's new report over Karaj nuclear facility

Kayhan:

Pres. Raeisi to UK envoy: Iran not to surrender to any country

Gharibabadi reacts to IAEA's report over Karaj nuclear facility

RHM/