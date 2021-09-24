IAEA must have access to atomic fuel for Australia submarines

"For Australia, reaching safeguards arrangement with the Agency is of essence. The Agency should have access to the HEU [highly-enriched uranium] there at agreed and reasonable time and no excuse is accepted in this regard," Gharibabadi tweeted. "The Agency should keep the BoG [Board of Governors] informed on this important [issue] regularly," Iran's Permanent Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his Twitter account on the Aukus pact, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which has angered France because according to which Australian scrapped a big atomic submarine deal with France.

According to Sputnik, Gharibabadi noted countries that were pressuring Iran to stop enriching uranium up to 60%, "which is for humanitarian and peaceful purposes," approved selling nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, which use above 90% HEU fuel."

Gharibabadi affirmed Iran's belief that every IAEA member has the right to pursue its peaceful nuclear program, regardless of the level of enrichment, based on its needs and in line with the safeguards.

At the same time, the Iranian diplomat urged the United Kingdom and the United States to abandon the "vulgar facade of double standard and hypocrisy" and avoid compromising their obligations stipulated by the non-proliferation treaty "under the pretext of the fabricated so-called strategic concerns."

