US refused to guarantee in talks it will not exit JCPOA again

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered his remarks during a press conference preceding his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to Sputnik.

During his remarks, the Russian foreign minister also addressed the prospects of a restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal with Iran - an accord that former US President Donald Trump unilaterally exited in 2018.

Lavrov noted that the United States had said during the JCPOA negotiations that it was not ready to provide "written guarantees" that future administrations would not leave the deal.

However, he said that there is hope and optimism for the JCPOA to be restored.

"Iran does nothing that is prohibited", Lavrov said when commenting on Tehran's nuclear commitments. "It complies with the non-proliferation treaty and complies with the additional protocol to the safeguards agreement".

MA/PR