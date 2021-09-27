Iran protests IAEA over Grossi's report

The Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Monday that in response to the publication of a false report by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, a letter was sent to the Agency protesting this unconstructive action.

"Grossi and his colleagues are well aware that the agreement reached in the form of a joint statement would not cover the surveillance equipment (cameras) of the Karaj Complex because it is still under security investigation as a result of the act of sabotage carried out there in July," he added.

"The request to extend the replacement of memory cards to the cameras of this complex was raised during the IAEA Director-General's visit to Tehran and also on the sidelines of the Vienna General Conference, which in both cases, was met with a negative response of Iran," the spokesman highlighted.

Kamalvandi went on to say, "The word of "specified" is inserted in front of the word of "equipment" for this purpose and with the aim of excluding this complex from service and replacing memory cards."

"It is imperative that the officials of this international organization do not undermine the constructive process created following the recent relations between Iran and the IAEA by avoiding purposeful political stances, false and biased reports," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Iran's envoy to IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday that any decision by the Islamic Republic on the IAEA's surveillance equipment has been based solely on political considerations, not legal ones.

"It's deeply regrettable that after 3 terrorist attacks in Iran's nuclear facilities during past 1 year, the Agency has not yet condemned them, as it is required to do so by GC & GA resolutions and even for the sake of its own equipment, safety and security of its inspectors," Gharibabadi said in a tweet on Monday.

He added that the joint statement by the head of Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) and the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on September 12 "was achieved due to Iran’s good-will to replace the storage media of the 'identified equipment'. These activities were performed by the Agency from 20-22 Sep."

"During the discussions in Tehran & Vienna, Iran indicated that since Tessa Karaj Complex is still under security and judicial investigations, equipment related to this Complex are not included for servicing. That's why the phrase “identified equipment” has been used in the “JS”," he said.

"Therefore, DG's report on Sep 26 isn't accurate and goes beyond the agreed terms of the JS. Any decision taken by Iran on monitoring equipment is only based on political rather than legal considerations and the Agency cannot and should not consider it as one of its entitlements," the diplomat noted.

It is worth noting that Grossi said in a report that IAEA inspectors serviced IAEA monitoring equipment in Iran in the last days of September.

