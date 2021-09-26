Russian diplomat reacts to possible delay in JCPOA resumption

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the International Organizations in Vienna wrote, “Needless to say that our Iranian counterparts can take more time if they need it. But my feeling is that further delay can make soon the atmosphere at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA less conducive to successful continuation and completion of the process.”

“I would be happy to be wrong,” he added.

His tweet came as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview, "Some keep asking what we mean by "soon" about resuming Vienna talks. Days, weeks or months? Soon means when we’ve fully reviewed [previous talks]. I remind Europeans of their promises, including INSTEX, which they kept saying would be fulfilled “soon” & "in a few months".

Six rounds of talks have so far been held in Vienna between the United States and other parties involved in Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, other than Iran to facilitate the return of the United States to JCPOA. The parties say tangible progress has been made in the talks, but some differences remain in place.

Another bone of contention in nuclear talks is the US insistence on maintaining some of the sanctions imposed on Iran by former US President Donald Trump administration after withdrawing from JCPOA.

In addition, US President Joe Biden’s administration has stated that it can provide no guarantee that the next US administrations will not withdraw from JCPOA.

MA/FNA14000703000917