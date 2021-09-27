Estonian, Georgian FMs felicitate Amir-Abdollahian

Estonian foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets and Georgian foreign minister David Zalkaliani congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment to the head of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hoping for success for her Iranian counterpart, Liimets expressed a tendency to cooperate in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries as well as constructive participation in multilateral issues.

Zalkaliani also wished success to Amir-Abdollahian in his efforts to spread peace, security, and bringing prosperity to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expressed confidence that during the tenure of the FM Amir-Abdollahian, new opportunities will be created for future cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Georgia to protect the interests of the two countries.

He added, "I look forward to future cooperation between the two countries."

HJ/FM