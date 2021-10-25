Iran’s demand from US to guarantee JCPOA 'logical'

In a tweet on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “I think it is subject to negotiations. This Iranian demand seems to be logical and justifiable, it corresponds not only to diplomatic practice but also to elementary common sense."

His tweet came in response to a question about the reasons why the Biden administration is refusing to guarantee the deal.

He also responded to a tweet about the US unwillingness to abide by an agreement, saying, “I disagree with your conclusion. The participants in the #ViennaTalks have different views on some topics under discussion, but all of them, including the US, are stuck to the goal of restoration of the #JCPOA in its original form.”

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's acknowledgement of Iran's adherence to all of its obligations, the US government unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

The US government has imposed sanctions under various pretexts in line with its hostile goals against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the advancement of its economic war against Iran.

Despite admitting the failure of the policy of maximum pressure against Iran, the Biden administration has refused to take measures necessary to return to JCPOA and has practically put the pursuit of Trump's policy against Iran on the agenda.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

