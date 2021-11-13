Russia stresses removal of anti-Iran sanctions in talks

In a tweet on Sat., Mikhail Ulyanov Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “It is natural that for Iran sanctions lifting comes first.”

“Illegal sanctions removal emphasized in European tour: Deputy FM@Bagheri_Kani,” he added.

Ulyanov reaffirmed the firm stances of Iranian officials regarding the upcoming talks with the aim of lifting oppressive and cruel US sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran has recently agreed to resume talks with the aim of lifting illegal and inhumane sanctions on November 29 in Austrian capital Vienna, stressing that the goal of talks is not just to talk merely, rather, it is a matter of reaching a tangible agreement and respecting mutual interests, Ulyanov added.

Earlier, Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in his twitter account wrote, “During visit to France, Germany , UK & Spain, I had serious & constructive discussions on bilateral, regional & int’l issues incl. upcoming negotiations."

"Also has several interviews‌ w/ media. Effective removal of unlawful sanctions & importance of assurances on non-repetition was emphasized," he added.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December as well as the JCPOA itself.

