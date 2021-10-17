Talks in Brussels not substitute for Vienna talks: Ulyanov

In a recent statement with a focus on Iran's nuclear deal, JCPOA, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations said that talks in Brussels are a preliminary stage for real talks in Vienna.

On Sunday, Moscow's representative in Vienna talks on JCPOA commented on the agreement between Iran and European Union to hold talks in Brussels on JCPOA.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ulyanov wrote, “Of course, talks in Brussels cannot replace Vienna talks on JCPOA. Needless to say.”

"However, the next meeting in Brussels, if Iranian side needs it, could be seen as a preliminary step in resuming real talks in Vienna," he added.

Following a meeting held in Tehran on October 13 between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, it was announced that JCPOA talks would take place in Brussels between Iran and the EU before resuming the Vienna talks.

MA/FNA14000725000649