Iraqi sources reported on Tuesday that the series of hostile moves of ISIL terrorists continues in this country.

According to the report, ISIL takfiri terrorists recently attacked an area in Iraq's Diyala province.

Eyewitnesses reported that after attacking Diyala province, the terrorists abducted four Iraqi civilians.

The Iraqi security service has announced that a search operation has been launched to find the civilians kidnapped by the terrorists.

RHM/5375001