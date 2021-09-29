  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 29, 2021, 2:10 PM

Iraq Hashd al-Sha’abi forces kill 2 ISIL elements in Tarmiyah

Iraq Hashd al-Sha’abi forces kill 2 ISIL elements in Tarmiyah

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces in a surprising attack killed two ISIL Takfiri elements in Al Tarmiyah area in Baghdad on Wednesday.

The series of counterterrorism operations of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in different parts of Iraq still continue. The forces of this Resistance group organized a surprise operation in Baghdad on Wednesday, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces trapped two ISIL Takfiri terrorists in the Tarmiyah area of Baghdad in a large-scale and surprise operation and killed them.

Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization issued a statement in this regard and announced that one of the terrorists, who was killed in a surprise operation, was a suicide bomber.

PMU forces carried out this large-scale operation in cooperation with Iraqi National Security Service, the report added.

This is while that Iraqi PMU forces announced the death of a leader of ISIL Takfiri terrorists yesterday. Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization announced that ISIL leader has been killed in southern Tikrit in Iraq.

MA/5316120

News Code 179198
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179198/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News