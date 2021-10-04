Iraq’s PMU forces thwart terrorist attack on Saladin

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have managed to repel the terrorist attack on Saladin province, Mawazin News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the forces in Kirkuk and East Tigris thwarted the terrorist attack in the Hamrin Mountains in Jisr az-Zarqa in eastern Saladin province.

The statement added that the operation against the terrorist attack continues.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

