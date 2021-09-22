Two US military logistics convoys targeted in Iraq

News sources reported Wednesday morning that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Babil province. A group called 'Ashab al-Kahf' (The Companions of the Cave) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Another US military logistics convoy was also targeted in Baghdad's al-Yusufiya district. 'Ashab al-Kahf' also claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group has repeatedly claimed responsibility for the attacks on US convoys.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

ZZ/FNA14000631000016