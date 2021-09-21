15 military forces killed in Cameroon conflicts

Cameroon's Defense Ministry said that about fifteen soldiers and several civilians were killed in two attacks in English-speaking separatist areas of this country, Anadolu reported.

"On the evening of Thursday, September 16, 2021, a convoy of the 6th Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) on a reconnaissance mission was the target of an ambush by heavily armed terrorists" in the locality of Bamessing in the North West region, according to a note signed by Atonfack Nguemo Cyril Serge, the spokesman for the Cameroonian army.

He said that a total of 15 soldiers and several civilians were killed and three vehicles were severely damaged following the attacks.

It should be noted that the northwestern and southwestern regions of Cameroon are English-speaking regions that have been grappling with a separatist crisis since 2016.

There are several reports which indicate that thousands have been killed in the clashes and hundreds of thousands forced to flee the country and more than 700,000 were displaced inside the country.

MA/5309908