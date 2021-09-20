Kish to host PVAO Men’s Championship in Nov.

The holding of competitions in Iran is approved by the Asian authorities, the affiliated MoU will be signed by both parties today.

The event is to be held from November 9 to 14.

Five Asian teams from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, India, and South Korea are to take part in this event.

In 2019, Iran claimed the title of the ParaVolley Asia Oceania Sitting Volleyball Championship with a straight-set (25-21, 25-7, 28-26) win over China at Huamark Stadium in Bangkok. Iran retained the men’s title, as Team Melli swept all their matches without dropping a single set.

The national Iranian sitting volleyball team defeated the team of Russia 3-1 in the final of the 2020 Paralympics on Sept. 4. This was the seventh title that Iran has won in the Paralympic Games.

