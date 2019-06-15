Iran retain PVAO Men’s Championship title

Iranian men’s team of national setting volleyball retained their title in the ParaVolley Asia Oceania Sitting Volleyball Championship with a straight-set (25-21, 25-7, 28-26) win over China at Huamark Stadium on Saturday.

Iran reasserted its reign to claim the men’s title, as they swept all their matches without dropping a single set. Iran, having booked their spot to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after winning the 2018 World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Championship title, gave way for China to claim the available spot as the next highest ranked team in the Asia Oceania zonal championship.

2019 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Sitting Volleyball Championships was held on 10-15 June in Bangkok, Thailand with participation of seven teams

