Iran beach volleyball team becomes vice-champion of Asia

The final of the 2021 Asian Sr Beach Volleyball Championships was held between Iran and Australia in Thailand's Phuket on Saturday.

AT the end of the match, the national beach volleyball team of Iran lost 2-0 to the powerful team of Australia to become to finish runner-up.

The Iranian team lost the two sets with results of 16-21 and 13-21. Qatar and Kazakhstan also competed for third place with Qatar coming out victorious 2-0.

The national Iranian beach volleyball team will arrive back home tomorrow.

KI/ISN1400090604096