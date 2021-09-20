Pro-Putin party wins majority in Russian elections

The United Russia party, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), the A Just Russia - For Truth party and the New People party have cleared the five-percent threshold needed to make it into the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, according to data from the Central Election Commission, which has so far processed 15.01% of the results received from polling stations, TASS reported.

The United Russia party secured 46.17% of the vote in Russia's parliamentary elections with 50.69% of the results processed, according to the Central Election Commission’s data.

The Communist Party comes in second with 21.36% of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 8.07%, A Just Russia with 7.62% and New People with 5.96%.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) that were held on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.

ZZ/PR