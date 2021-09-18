Tehran, Moscow ink roadmap for banking, financial coop.

The 9th meeting of the joint Iran-Russia Working Group on Banking and Financial Cooperation, which was held in the Iranian embassy complex in the Russian capital, deputy governors of the central banks of the two countries, the representatives of leading banks as well as the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia, Kazem Jalali were attending.

During the meeting, in addition to signing a memorandum of understanding on mutual cooperation at the end of the meeting, a roadmap for financial and banking cooperation for 2022 was signed between the two countries.

Addressing the meeting Ambassador Jalali explained the current situation and the growing trend of cooperation between the two countries in all fields and emphasized facilitating banking and financial cooperation in order to develop trade and commercial relations.

Banking facilities for small and medium enterprises, students, and tourists, as well as the development of brokerage cooperation at the level of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, were also discussed in the meeting.

It is noteworthy that a symposium was also held with the participation of the officials of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian businessmen and economic activists in Moscow.

In this meeting, Kazem Jalali also emphasized that the removal of obstacles and problems ahead of the activities of the Iranian economic agents and businessmen as a priority.

